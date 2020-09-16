Earthquake Measuring 6.0 ML Shakes Kathmandu Valley

An earthquake measured at ML 6.0 rock the Kathmandu Valley. The strong tremor was felt in various parts of the country at 5:19 am on Wednesday.

According to the National Seismological Centre the epicentre was somewhere around Ramche in Sindhupalchok.

This is after a long time that a tremor around ML 6 has been reported in the country. The details regarding any damages caused by the earthquake are yet to be received.