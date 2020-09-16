Nepal Opens Mountain Summit For Foreign Nationals

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that the cabinet has decided to open mountain summit for foreign nationals.

He said at a press conference organised to make the Cabinet decisions public on Tuesday.

The government has decided to open mountain summit in Nepal to foreign nationals having negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours before they board to Nepal from October 17, 2020.

The government has also given permission to reopen hotels, restaurants, trekking and travel offices from September 17.