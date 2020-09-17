Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gndaki

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to emerge in the Bay of Bengal on 20th September and intensify to a depression over the North Bay of Bengal. This system is going to enhance rains over most parts of the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over some pars practically finishing the monsoon season (June- September) on an extremely wet note