Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gndaki

Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gndaki

Sept. 17, 2020, 7:11 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to emerge in the Bay of Bengal on 20th September and intensify to a depression over the North Bay of Bengal. This system is going to enhance rains over most parts of the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over some pars practically finishing the monsoon season (June- September) on an extremely wet note

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal's Hard-won Gains In Education And Health Are Under a Threat: The World Bank
Sep 17, 2020
Terai/Madhesh Fast Track Makes A Progress Despite COVID-19 Pandemic: Nepal Army
Sep 17, 2020
‘Wish You Good Health And Happiness’: Nepal PM Oli On PM Modi’s 70th Birthday
Sep 17, 2020
Kathmandu District Records 652 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 16, 2020
Nepal Records 1,539 New Cases, The Highest Number So Far, Tally Reaches 58,327
Sep 16, 2020

More on Weather

Heavy Rainfall Will Likely At Few Place of Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Light To Moderate Rain Will Likely In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Possibility Of Rain At Some Place Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudurpashchim Province, Monsoon Wind Will Active By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Heavy Rain At One Or Two Place Of Province 1 And 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely In Eastern, Central and Western Part Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal's Hard-won Gains In Education And Health Are Under a Threat: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Terai/Madhesh Fast Track Makes A Progress Despite COVID-19 Pandemic: Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Nepal Government Unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Model 2077 By Agencies Sep 17, 2020
Neymar Slapped With Two-match Ban By Agencies Sep 17, 2020
Japan’s New PM Suga Outlines His Policies By Agencies Sep 17, 2020
‘Wish You Good Health And Happiness’: Nepal PM Oli On PM Modi’s 70th Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75