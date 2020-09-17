Nepal Government Unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Model 2077

Nepal Government Unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Model 2077

Sept. 17, 2020, 7:36 a.m.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokharel said all schools should manage to teach children through direct and alternative modes in coordination with the headmasters, local teachers, local level representatives and guardians reports The Rising Nepal.

According to daily.Unveiling School Level Curriculum Adjustment Models, 2077, minister Pokharel said on the basis of the models developed by the government, the school teachers should give priority to the learning materials for students, but that must be evidence-based

Ministry for Education, Science and Technology Tuesday unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Models, 2077 with a target to complete the academic session by Mid-April next year. Now, all schools across the country need to give continuity to alternative modes of teaching as directed by the models.

According to the Ministry, it has brought the models of curricula from grade one to grade 12 which are categorised into two parts.

Regarding the evaluation of the students, spokesperson Sharma stated that if the situation remained the same, teachers could evaluate students from virtual assignment and even also from small gathering in the community which has also been mentioned in the models.

The alternative facilitation directives brought by the Ministry stated that this year’s academic session would go on from the alternative modes like online, offline, radio, television, print and even physical presence, according to access to technology of the students.

Agencies

Neymar Slapped With Two-match Ban
Sep 17, 2020
Japan’s New PM Suga Outlines His Policies
Sep 17, 2020
Traore, Mbappe Are Fastest Players Of World Football: FIFA
Sep 16, 2020
The Peace Treaties Between The UAE, Bahrain And Israel Are Signed
Sep 16, 2020
102 Journalists Infected With COVID-19 Across Nepal
Sep 15, 2020

More on News

Terai/Madhesh Fast Track Makes A Progress Despite COVID-19 Pandemic: Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
‘Wish You Good Health And Happiness’: Nepal PM Oli On PM Modi’s 70th Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Baharin’s Prince Nasser Arrived To Scale Mountains In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 56 minutes ago
ADB Set to Begin The Second Stage of 2020 Annual Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal Law Commission To Draft A Bill On Acid Attack In 15 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Opens Mountain Summit For Foreign Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal's Hard-won Gains In Education And Health Are Under a Threat: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Neymar Slapped With Two-match Ban By Agencies Sep 17, 2020
Japan’s New PM Suga Outlines His Policies By Agencies Sep 17, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gndaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Kathmandu District Records 652 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2020
Nepal Records 1,539 New Cases, The Highest Number So Far, Tally Reaches 58,327 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75