Nepal Government Unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Model 2077

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokharel said all schools should manage to teach children through direct and alternative modes in coordination with the headmasters, local teachers, local level representatives and guardians reports The Rising Nepal.

According to daily.Unveiling School Level Curriculum Adjustment Models, 2077, minister Pokharel said on the basis of the models developed by the government, the school teachers should give priority to the learning materials for students, but that must be evidence-based

Ministry for Education, Science and Technology Tuesday unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Models, 2077 with a target to complete the academic session by Mid-April next year. Now, all schools across the country need to give continuity to alternative modes of teaching as directed by the models.

According to the Ministry, it has brought the models of curricula from grade one to grade 12 which are categorised into two parts.

Regarding the evaluation of the students, spokesperson Sharma stated that if the situation remained the same, teachers could evaluate students from virtual assignment and even also from small gathering in the community which has also been mentioned in the models.

The alternative facilitation directives brought by the Ministry stated that this year’s academic session would go on from the alternative modes like online, offline, radio, television, print and even physical presence, according to access to technology of the students.