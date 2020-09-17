PM K.P. Sharma Oli To Address UNGA On 25 September

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is leading Nepali delegation to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) being held in New York.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the General Debate of the UNGA virtually on 25 September 2020.

The theme of the general debate of the UNGA this year has been set as "The Future We Want, the United Nations We Need: Reaffirming Our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism - Confronting COVID-19 through Effective Multilateral Action".

High-level week of the UNGA is beginning from 17 September 2020.

The Prime Minister will also address the high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations on 21 September 2020. He will also address the 2020 SDG Moment being held on 18 September 2020; and the Biodiversity Summit on 30 September 2020.

Similarly, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will address virtually the high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on 2 October 2020. He will also address the Ministerial Meetings of LDCs and LLDCs, among others