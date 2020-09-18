Heavy Is Rainfall At One Or Two Places In Province 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki and 5

Monsoon trough extending from east to west lies close to south of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, during the next 24 hhours, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.