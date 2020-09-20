India, China Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Pakistan, Bhutan And Brazil Feliciatad President And Prime Minister of Neal

President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli have received messages of felicitation from the Heads of the State and Government from various countries on the occasion of the Constitution Day and the National Day,

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, those countries includ the Commonwealth of Australia, People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Kingdom of Belgium, Kingdom of Bhutan, Federative Republic of Brazil, Canada, People's Republic of China, Republic of Cuba, Arab Republic of Egypt, French Republic, Holy See, Republic of India, Republic of Korea.

Similarly, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Republic of Maldives, Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Kingdom of Netherlands,Republic of Nicaragua, Republic of Philippines, Republic of Poland, State of Qatar, Russian Federation, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Thailand, Republic of Turkey, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Swiss Confederation, and United Nations Secretary General.