Kathmandu Valley Records 767 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Sunday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 767 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley.

Of this, Kathmandu District recorded 602 cases followed by Bhaktapur 101 and Lalitpur 64. Rupandehi district recorded 111 cases of new COVID-19.

He said that in 9,584 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,325 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 966 some COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,478 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9,071 patients are in institutional isolation and 8,407 are in home isolation. Some 7,451 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 190 are in ICU and 36 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 64,122 including 46,233 cases of recovery and 411 death cases.