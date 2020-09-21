Ang Rita Sherpa, A Great Mountaineer, Dies At 72

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expresses his heartfelt condolence on the demise mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa. Prime Minister Oli said his death is a great loss for the country.

Known as snow leopard, Ang Rita reached the summit of Mt Everest eight times via the Southeast ridge route, according to a record maintained by the Department of Tourism.

Ang Rita has received two Guinness World Records for the most climbs of Mt Everest without supplementary oxygen i.e 10 times and the ”His first winter climb of Mt Everest without supplementary oxygen was in 1987.”

Ang Rita is survived by two sons and a daughter. The reason behind his death is not known yet. Sherpa was awarded with a Guinness World Record certificate for making the most number of successful ascents on Mt Everest without using the supplemental oxygen.

Sherpa made it to the top of world for 10th time in 1996 without using the bottled oxygen.