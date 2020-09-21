Ang Rita Sherpa, A Great Mountaineer, Dies At 72

Ang Rita Sherpa, A Great Mountaineer, Dies At 72

Sept. 21, 2020, 5:03 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expresses his heartfelt condolence on the demise mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa. Prime Minister Oli said his death is a great loss for the country.

Known as snow leopard, Ang Rita reached the summit of Mt Everest eight times via the Southeast ridge route, according to a record maintained by the Department of Tourism.

Ang Rita has received two Guinness World Records for the most climbs of Mt Everest without supplementary oxygen i.e 10 times and the ”His first winter climb of Mt Everest without supplementary oxygen was in 1987.”

Ang Rita is survived by two sons and a daughter. The reason behind his death is not known yet. Sherpa was awarded with a Guinness World Record certificate for making the most number of successful ascents on Mt Everest without using the supplemental oxygen.

Sherpa made it to the top of world for 10th time in 1996 without using the bottled oxygen.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Records 674 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 21, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276
Sep 21, 2020
Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced
Sep 21, 2020
Rain To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal On September 21
Sep 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 767 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Sunday
Sep 20, 2020

More on Tourism

Nepal Resume Regular International Flight From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
MeghauliSerai Receives Travelers’ Choice 2020 Award From Trip Advisor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Only Twenty Percent Hotel Will Be Opened Now: Shreejana Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Chinese Aircraft Grounded Due To Heavy Operational Loss: Nepal Airlines Corporation By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
ICIMD Warns Possibility Of Outburst Of Four Glacial Lakes In Sankhuwasabha By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Hotel And Restaurant Resume From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 674 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Juventus Superstar Ronaldo Will Spend Time Out Of The Team By Agencies Sep 21, 2020
Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Rain To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal On September 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Child-led Research To Tackle The Child Well-being Issues By Purna Prabhat Thapa Sep 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75