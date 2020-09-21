Nepal Airlines Resumes Regular Domestic Flights

Sept. 21, 2020, 6:23 p.m.

As all other private airlines, Nepal Airlines Corporation has also resumed it domestic flights from today (September 21) as per the decision of the government of Nepal.

Nepal Airlines has suspended all its domestic flights due to COVID-19

Nepal Airlines has already announced its flight schedule. According to schedule, it will operate the flight to Kathmandu-Rukum Kathmandu-Nepalgunj on Sunday and Thursday.

Similarly, Nepalgunj-Jumla schedule for every Sunday. Similarly, it will also operate flight to Bhojpur, Dang,Phaplu, Thamakhark, Nepalgunj Bajura, Kathmandu Taplejung and Kathmandu Khanidanda.

