Ranipokhari Reconstruction Completed

Ranipokhari Reconstruction Completed

Sept. 22, 2020, 7:54 a.m.

With so many hiccups and disturbance, the reconstruction of Ranipokharai has finally completed five years after the 2015 earthquake. Severely damaged by the earthquake, the historic Ranipokhari has finally regained its historical look with some modification in the temple’s structures.

As the water was drained for its reconstruction, the pond remained grassy because of the delay in starting the reconstruction work. But now water has been filled in the iconic pond glorifying the centre of Kathmandu.

Taking nearly a week, Ranipokhari has been refilled with around 27 million litres of water brought from the Bagmati River through the pipelines of the Melamchi Drinking Water Project. The refilling was done with the support of the Project Implementation Directorate of the Ministry of Water Supply reports The Rising Nepal.

For the refilling, the Directorate used the reservoir tank at the Panipokhari to collect the water. It then used the primary distribution pipe laid for the Melamchi project to send water to the pond through Sundarijal and Chabahil to Mahankal Ring Road. In addition, almost a million litres of water had already been collected at the pond from the monsoon rainfall reports daily.

ranipokhari5.jpg

An initial plan was to inaugurate the reconstructed Ranipokhari by the Head of the State on September 19. However, this deadline was missed because still some minor works were left to complete on the Balgopaleshwor Temple standing at the middle of the pond, Manandhar said.

According to daily, the NRA began restoring the historic pond one and a half years ago. With the support from the Ranipokhari Consumers Committee, the originality of the pond was maintained and the Balgopaleshwor Temple has also been rebuilt in its original Granthakhut style.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sambhu Shrestha Declared Winner Of Gopal Das Shrestha Press Council Journalism Award
Sep 22, 2020
Mostly Cloudy With Thunderstorm And Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province
Sep 22, 2020
Nepal Airlines Resumes Regular Domestic Flights
Sep 21, 2020
U.S. Embassy In Nepal Organizes Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP)
Sep 21, 2020
Hundai Motor Launches A Dashain Tihar Festive Offer In Nepal
Sep 21, 2020

More on News

Sambhu Shrestha Declared Winner Of Gopal Das Shrestha Press Council Journalism Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
India, China Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan And Brazil Felicitated President And Prime Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal Calls For Launching Global Stimulus Package For The LDCs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Kalinga Literary Festival: BhavaSamvad, KLF's Digital Dialogue Initiative Completes 50 Episodes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
PM K.P. Sharma Oli To Address UNGA On 25 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

TANAHU HYDRPOWER Major Breakthrough By A Correspondent Sep 22, 2020
Novak Djokovic Wins Italian Open By Agencies Sep 22, 2020
Mostly Cloudy With Thunderstorm And Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2020
Nepal Airlines Resumes Regular Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
U.S. Embassy In Nepal Organizes Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Hundai Motor Launches A Dashain Tihar Festive Offer In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75