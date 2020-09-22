Sambhu Shrestha Declared Winner Of Gopal Das Shrestha Press Council Journalism Award

Sept. 22, 2020, 7:40 a.m.

Press Council Nepal announced Shambhu Shrestha, an editor of weekly Drishti Weekly, as a winner of this year’s Gopal Dash Shrestha Press Council Journalism Award.

Having in journalism of over 35 years, Editor Shambhu Shrestha is well-known journalists in left-leaning journalism in Nepal. Spent several years in prison during Panchayat days, Shrestha will receive Rs.151, 000.00 cash and replica from President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

Similarly, journalists from Humla Arjun Bohara will receive Surendra Bahadur Basnet award with Rs.110, 000.00 cash.

Announcing several other awards for the journalist, acting chairman of Press Council Nepal Shrestha said that they were unable to publish the classification of the newspaper of this year due to non-cooperation from the government. In his message, Shrestha, who was reinstated by the Supreme Court following removal from the chairman, Shrestha said that that he has been fighting to protect the autonomy of the Press Council.

