AIN Marks 41st Social Service Day With Solidarity For Social Development

With the entire nation, the Association of International NGOs in Nepal (AIN) has marked the 41st Social Service Day on 22 September in Kathmandu.

The day was marked with the slogan "Social sector, nations' pride: Today's priority, social transformation and entrepreneurship for Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali."

AIN, together with the NGO Federation of Nepal supported the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen and Social Welfare Council to mark the day through various virtual means. The day was celebrated virtually through panel interactions engaging a wide range of experts from governmental, social and public sectors.

The issues included—Social entrepreneurship for the overall development; Contribution of the social sector to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; and Aid effectiveness mobilized through I/NGOs in Nepal. The discussions engaged a wide range of participants from the development sector as well as diverse audiences from all walks of life.

Speaking during the opening session, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that the government was committed to eradicate poverty and fulfill the fundamental rights of people. The Prime Minister also urged one and all to advance social services in humanitarian sentiments

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Parbat Gurung said that the social sector is a major cornerstone in the development of the country. Gurung urged the I as well as social I/NGOs to continue to live up to the spirit of social service.

On the occasion, AIN pledged to work for the benefit of the marginalized communities within the framework of national policies and priorities in coordination with the government at all three levels. AIN chair Achyut Luitel expressed INGOs' commitment to continue supporting people and governments of NepalinCOVID-19 prevention, response and long term recovery besides other development initiatives. He informed that INGOs are diverting funds worth at least 2 billion rupees towards COVID-19 preparedness and response. He echoed the role of National and International NGOs as indispensable to transform society and sustain it in any nation, be it developing or developed.

Likewise, the President of the NGO Federation of Nepal, Jit Ram Lama, said, “The NGO sector is willing to be flexible to build synergy with the government, private sector, and international partners to reimagine the nation and drive social change.”