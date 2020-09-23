Kathmandu Valley Records 637 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Wednesday

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 637 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9,449 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as many as 637 persons, 241 females and 396 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 637 new cases, 492 cases including 168 females and 324 males were detected in Kathmandu, 95 cases including 47 females and 48 males were found in Bhaktapur and 50 cases including 26 females and 24 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Kathmandu Valley Records 647 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Tuesday. On Monday, Kathmandu recorded 538 cases, 74 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 63 cases were recorded in Lalitpur. On Sunday, Kathmandu recorded 767 new cases of COVID-19. Of this, Kathmandu District recorded 602 cases followed by Bhaktapur 101 and Lalitpur 64.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1172 New COVID-19 Cases. With this the total cases reaches 67804;

He said that 1,893 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.7 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,414 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,228 patients are in institutional isolation and 9,186 are in home isolation. Some 7,104 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 230 are in ICU and 43 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 67,804 including 49,954 cases of recovery and 436 death cases.