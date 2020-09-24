10 Killed And Five Missing In Two Separate Landslides In Syangja And Palpa Districts

10 Killed And Five Missing In Two Separate Landslides In Syangja And Palpa Districts

Sept. 24, 2020, 4:01 p.m.

Ten persons have been killed due to landslides at Tamadi, Waling Municipality-14 and Kaligandaki Rural Municipality-4. A person has been rescued alive.

Nine persons, members of the same family, lost lives at Tamadi as landslides buried their house.

Rajendra Prasad Adhikari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said that 16-year-old Manisha Nepali was rescued alive and sent for treatment at Gandaki Medical College in Pokhara.

The dead have been identified as Umakala Nepali, 28, Maya Nepali, 48, Dipak Nepali, 30, Soni Nepali, 60, Bibas Nepali, 9, Binida Nepali, 19, Kuldip Nepali, 21, Bikram Nepali, 14, and a 6-month-old child.

Bishnu Pariyar, 17, was killed after landslides buried his house at Gautamtol, Birgha in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality-4. Other members of the family are said to have been mildly injured reports RSS.

Likewise, at least five persons have gone missing when landslides triggered due to incessant rainfall swept away two houses at Gahiratol, Foksingkot, Rambha Rural Municipality-2 in Palpa district on Wednesday night reports RSS.

Police said that the landslides buried the house of Hum Bahadur Gaha leaving Gaha, his wife, daughter and two granddaughter missing.

