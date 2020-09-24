China Opens Rasuwagadhi Border For Trade

The Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi will open from today for trade. According to Rasuwagadhi Custom Office, one container of goods arrived in Rasuwagadhi from China on Wednesday. As agreed upon, five containers will arrive each day from today.

Chinese authorities shut down the border on September 2 following the detection of coronavirus in Nepali workers.

Some five containers of goods are expected to enter Nepal daily from Thursday as Hari Pant, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa district, held a discussion with the Jilong county administration of Tibet on Wednesday to this regard.

According to The Rising Nepal, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, Wang Xiaolong, said on Wednesday that "China and Nepal are working on the measures to resume the operation of the ports at the earliest and has arranged customs clearance for some supplies urgently needed by Nepal".

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Nepal have taken necessary restrictive measures at the operation of border ports in order to prevent and control the pandemic. Considering Nepal’s needs for medical materials and daily necessities, China has overcome difficulties and reopened Zhangmu and Jilong ports for one-way cross-border transit of goods from China to Nepal".

Due to the monsoon and the spread of the pandemic, the transit of goods of the ports has been disrupted from time to time and has not been fully restored.

The Chinese side attaches great importance to Nepal’s concern on improving the capacity of goods transit. China and Nepal are working on the measures to resume the operation of the ports at the earliest and have arranged customs clearance for some supplies urgently needed by Nepal, said the embassy spokesperson.