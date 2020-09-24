India Hands Over Rs.1.54 Billion To Nepal Towards Pot-earthquake Reconstruction

Sept. 24, 2020, 1:07 p.m.

Namgya Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission of Embassy of India, handed over cheques amounting to NPR 1.54 billion to Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary Ministry of Finance of Government of Nepal, towards post-earthquake reconstruction assistance

The money will be used towards housing and school sector assistance under Government of India's post-earthquake reconstruction commitment.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, India has committed US$ 150 million in grant and Line of Credit towards housing sector projects supported by the Government of India.

With this handover, India has reimbursed about USD 72 million from grant to Government of Nepal for housing sector reconstruction. Out of Government of India’s commitment to rebuild 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 92% of the houses have been completed.

Similarly, Government of India has committed support for reconstruction of 70 schools and 1 library under US$ 50 million grant assistance. Out of this, the first tranche of USD 4.2 million for ongoing schools was reimbursed to Government of Nepal.

Government of India remains committed to continue supporting the people and Government of Nepal in their post-earthquake recovery efforts

