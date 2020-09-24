Kathmandu District Records 609 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu District Records 609 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sept. 24, 2020, 4:42 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 755 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of the 755 new cases, 609 cases including 229 females and 380 males were detected in Kathmandu. Similarly 51 cases including 12 females and 39 males were found in Bhaktapur and 95 cases including 38 females and 57 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1497 New COVID-19 Cases. With this the total cases reaches 69301.

He also said that 17 persons died today due to COVID-19 reaching 453 total. He said that in 11,449 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,497 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 457 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.7 per cent.

Currently, there are 18,437 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,614 patients are in institutional isolation and 9,823 are in home isolation. Some 6,565 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 232 patients are in ICU and 28 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 69,301 including 50,411 cases of recovery and 453 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Foreign Ministers Held Virtual Meeting
Sep 24, 2020
FAO To Strengthens Partnership With Civil Society Organizations To Achieve Food Security In Asia-Pacific
Sep 24, 2020
UN Human Rights Commission Expresses Concern On the Amendments Of Citizenship Act In Nepal
Sep 24, 2020
Nepal Records 1497 Cases Of COVID-19, Total Reach 69301
Sep 24, 2020
10 Killed And Five Missing In Two Separate Landslides In Syangja And Palpa Districts
Sep 24, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Records 1497 Cases Of COVID-19, Total Reach 69301 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Dengue May Provide Some Immunity Against COVID-19 By Agencies 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal’s Hospital Capacity Is Under A Strain Due To Spike Of COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 974,000 Globally, 21.8 Million Recover By Agencies 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
India's Coronavirus Infections Spike Again After Dip By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 637 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Rainfall Continue Till Saturday In The Valley By Agencies Sep 24, 2020
SAARC Foreign Ministers Held Virtual Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2020
FAO To Strengthens Partnership With Civil Society Organizations To Achieve Food Security In Asia-Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2020
UN Human Rights Commission Expresses Concern On the Amendments Of Citizenship Act In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2020
10 Killed And Five Missing In Two Separate Landslides In Syangja And Palpa Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2020
Community Pharmacy Practice In Nepal: Challenges And Solutions By Smita Rawal Sep 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75