14 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides And Floods

14 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides And Floods

Sept. 25, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

At least 14 people were killed, seven others went missing and three injured in landslides and floods triggered by incessant rains in different parts of the country on Thursday reports The Rising Nepal.

Quoting Joint Secretary and spokesperson Murari Wosti of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA), the daily says 10 people were killed in two separate landslides in Syangja district, and one each in Palpa, Baglung, Dhankuta and Kapilvastu districts.

Reports of human casualty and property were received mainly from Syangja, Palpa, Baglung, Kapilvastu and Dhankuta districts, Joint Secretary Wosti said.

He said 10 people were killed and one was rescued in a landslide at Tamadi village of Waling Municipality-14 and one in Kaligandaki Village Municipality-4 of the same district. Nine were killed at Tamadi village.

Nine members of the same family were killed and one was injured when a landslide buried their house in Tamadi early Thursday morning, he said.

Similarly, 17-year-old Bishnu Pariyar, son of Baburam, when a landslide occurred after incessant rains at 4 Birgha Gautam Tole of Kaligandaki Rural Municipality-4, said an official. The landslide hit the house of Pariyar while he was sleeping in it while the condition of others in the house is normal.

Meanwhile, a woman died and five members of a family went missing in Rambha Rural Municipality-2, Belanjna and Surungdanda of Palpa district after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall buried two houses on Wednesday night.

According to the District Police Office, Palpa, 27-year-old Motisara Gaha, of Surungdanda, died when the landslide crushed her. However, Gaha’s husband and a son were able to escape the landslide that occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday night.

Also, in Belanja, when the landslide hit the house of Hum Bahadur Gaha last night, his wife Dhanishara, daughter Krishna, two granddaughters Khusi and Laxmi, were missing.

A spokesperson at Rambha Rural Municipality Krishna Prasad Regmi said search and rescue efforts had come to a halt as the landslide continued due to the incessant rainfall.

Similarly, five persons were injured as a landslide triggered by incessant rains buried three vehicles at Bhattedanda along the Kanti Lokpath in Lalitpur district on Thursday morning. According to the Lalitpur Metropolitan Police Range, the landslide, which occurred at Bhattedanda, buried two tippers and a motorcycle. Of the injured, one is critical, while the rest are out of danger, Lalitpur Police Office said.

Agencies

Pashtuns Hold Protest At UNHRC Against Pakistan Army For Abducting And Killing Activists
Sep 25, 2020
Brazil's Sao Paulo Likely To Launch Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine In December
Sep 25, 2020
Muller Becomes Joint-most Decorated Player In German History After Bayern Lift UEFA Super Cup
Sep 25, 2020
Rainfall Continue Till Saturday In The Valley
Sep 24, 2020
Dengue May Provide Some Immunity Against COVID-19
Sep 24, 2020

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

10 Killed And Five Missing In Two Separate Landslides In Syangja And Palpa Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 35 minutes ago
Government To Relocate 640 Houses Of Eight Settlement Of Sindhupalchwok By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Flood Swept Away Dozens of Houses 22 Still Missing In Barhabishe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Flood Washes Away Saljhandi-Dhorpatan Road In Baglung By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
People Residing Nearby Mahakali River In Nepal Urged To Stay Safe As Dhauliganga Dam In India to Release Water By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Dhorpatan Landslide Swept Away 40 Households By Agencies 3 weeks ago

The Latest

MELAMCHI Deadline 2021 By A Correspondent Sep 25, 2020
ECONOMY BOP Surplus By A Correspondent Sep 25, 2020
ECONOMY Growth 1.5 Percent By A Correspondent Sep 25, 2020
Pashtuns Hold Protest At UNHRC Against Pakistan Army For Abducting And Killing Activists By Agencies Sep 25, 2020
NEPAL’S JOB MARKET Added: Four Million Jobs By A Correspondent Sep 25, 2020
India's Coronavirus Infections Surge To 5.82 Million By REUTERS Sep 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75