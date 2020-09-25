Kathmandu Valley Confirms 645 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Friday confirmed 645 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Kathmandu reported 755 cases on Thursday.

Of the 645 new cases, 503 cases including 119 females and 314 males were detected in Kathmandu. Similarly 51 cases including 20 females and 31 males were found in Bhaktapur and 91 cases including 45 females and 46 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1313 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 70614.

He also said that 6 persons died today due to COVID-19 reaching 459 total. He said that in 12262 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1313 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1455 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.7 percent.

Currently, there are 18,289 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,237 patients are in institutional isolation and 10,052 are in home isolation are in home isolation. Some 6464 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 227 patients are in ICU and 39 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 70614 including 51856 cases of recovery and 459 death cases.