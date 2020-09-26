Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1 And 2

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Province 2.

A Low Pressure Area lies over Bihar and it is moving to north east. However, its associated cyclonic circulation is likely to re-curve northeastwards to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh. Conditions are likely to become favourable for Withdrawal of southwest monsoon from West Rajasthan & adjoining areas around 28th September, 2020.