Kathmandu Valley Records 724 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley has recorded 724 new Cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed the cases.

In 10,019 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as many as 724 persons, 264 females and 460 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 724 new cases, 583 cases including 199 females and 384 males were detected in Kathmandu, 63 cases including 28 females and 35 males were found in Bhaktapur and 78 cases including 37 females and 41 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 12007 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 71821.

He also said that 8persons died today due to COVID-19 reaching 467 total. He said that in 10019 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1207 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1147 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.8 percent.

Currently, there are 18,341 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,833 patients are in institutional isolation. Some 6,331 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 224 patients are in ICU and 27 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.