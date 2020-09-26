Kathmandu Valley Records 724 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Records 724 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sept. 26, 2020, 4:47 p.m.

Kathmandu Valley has recorded 724 new Cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed the cases.

In 10,019 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as many as 724 persons, 264 females and 460 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 724 new cases, 583 cases including 199 females and 384 males were detected in Kathmandu, 63 cases including 28 females and 35 males were found in Bhaktapur and 78 cases including 37 females and 41 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 12007 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 71821.

He also said that 8persons died today due to COVID-19 reaching 467 total. He said that in 10019 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1207 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1147 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.8 percent.

Currently, there are 18,341 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,833 patients are in institutional isolation. Some 6,331 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 224 patients are in ICU and 27 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

78343 Nepalese Returned Home Till Saturday
Sep 26, 2020
Former Ambassador To Pakistan Pushakar Man Singh Rajbhandari No More.
Sep 26, 2020
Nepal Records 1207 COVID-19 New Cases, 1147 Recovery And Total Reach 71821
Sep 26, 2020
It Is Unthinkable To Talk About Degrading The Value Of Multilateralism: PM Oli
Sep 26, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1 And 2
Sep 26, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Records 1207 COVID-19 New Cases, 1147 Recovery And Total Reach 71821 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
WHO Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Could Hit 2 Million Before Vaccine In Wide Use By REUTERS 17 hours, 49 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 645 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal COVID-19 Update: Nepal Records 1313 New Cases, 1455 Recovery And Total Reach 70614 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
India's Coronavirus Infections Surge To 5.82 Million By REUTERS 1 day, 14 hours ago
Brazil's Sao Paulo Likely To Launch Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine In December By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Modi Pledges To Use India Vaccine-Production Capacity To Help 'All Humanity' By REUTERS Sep 26, 2020
78343 Nepalese Returned Home Till Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2020
CAAN Provides License To Himalayan Airlines For Self Ground Handling By Agencies Sep 26, 2020
Former Ambassador To Pakistan Pushakar Man Singh Rajbhandari No More. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2020
Citizens Along The Border Areas Could Save Nepal’s Territory: Home Minister Thapa By Agencies Sep 26, 2020
Nepalese Students Falls Under Proposed US Rule To Limit Student Visas To Two Years By Agencies Sep 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75