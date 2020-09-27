Chief Of Army Staff General Thapa Quarantines Himself

Sept. 27, 2020, 3:32 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa has quarantined himself effective from 27 September 2020.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, in accordance with the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Population, the Chief of Army Staff has cautiously quarantined himself after one of the kitchen staff working in his official residence tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 August 2020.

