COVID-19 Updates: Nepal Confirms1573 New Cases, 885 Recovery And Total Reach 73394

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1573 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 73394.

He also said that 10 persons died today due to COVID-19 reaching 477 total. He said that in 10123 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1573 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 885 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.4 percent.

Currently, there are 19019 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10698 in patients are in home isolation and 8321 institutional isolation. Some 6261 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 225 patients are in ICU and 33 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.