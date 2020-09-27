COVID-19 Updates: Nepal Confirms1573 New Cases, 885 Recovery And Total Reach 73394

COVID-19 Updates: Nepal Confirms1573 New Cases, 885 Recovery And Total Reach 73394

Sept. 27, 2020, 4:34 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1573 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 73394.

He also said that 10 persons died today due to COVID-19 reaching 477 total. He said that in 10123 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1573 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 885 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.4 percent.

Currently, there are 19019 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10698 in patients are in home isolation and 8321 institutional isolation. Some 6261 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 225 patients are in ICU and 33 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Airlines, Himalayan And Qatar Airways To Resume Regular Flights To Kathmandu From October 1
Sep 27, 2020
Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Chong-Suk Presented His Credential To President Bidhya Devi Bhandary
Sep 27, 2020
Over 80016 Nepalis Returned Home
Sep 27, 2020
Rahul Chaudhary In Hotelier Power List For The Third Time
Sep 27, 2020
Newly Appointed Ambassador- Head of the Delegation of the European Union To Nepal Presents Her Credentials To President Bhandari
Sep 27, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 Resurgence In Brazil Dashes Herd Immunity Hopes By REUTERS 42 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 809 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 724 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Records 1207 COVID-19 New Cases, 1147 Recovery And Total Reach 71821 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
WHO Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Could Hit 2 Million Before Vaccine In Wide Use By REUTERS 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 645 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines, Himalayan And Qatar Airways To Resume Regular Flights To Kathmandu From October 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2020
Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Chong-Suk Presented His Credential To President Bidhya Devi Bhandary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2020
Over 80016 Nepalis Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2020
Rahul Chaudhary In Hotelier Power List For The Third Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2020
Newly Appointed Ambassador- Head of the Delegation of the European Union To Nepal Presents Her Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2020
Chief Of Army Staff General Thapa Quarantines Himself By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75