Nepal Airlines, Himalayan And Qatar Airways To Resume Regular Flights To Kathmandu From October 1

Qatar Airways will start its regular scheduled flights from October 1. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Qatar Airways is currently flight charter flights only. Along with Qatar, Nepal Airlines, and Himalayan Airlines will also start regular flights.

Nepali Embassy in Qatar requested those Nepalese who want to return home should contact the ticket agency for a return ticket.

Qatar Airways Resumes Three Weekly Flights from Kathmandu, Nepal. Passengers traveling to and from Kathmandu can enjoy more flexible travel options via the most connected and Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport

Qatar Airways resumed its three weekly flights from Kathmandu on 5 September 2020. Services to the capital city of Nepal will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and Airbus A320 aircraft.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal, the categories of passengers that are allowed to travel to Kathmandu, Nepal are: Nepalese nationals, United Nations specialized organizations, Development partners and all embassies working in Nepal.

Additionally, all arriving passengers in Nepal must have a negative RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours of the scheduled flight time and must have completed an online entry form.

Qatar Airways Area Sales Manager – South Asia Sub Continent, Karthik Viswanathan, said: “At Qatar Airways, we continue to reinforce our commitment to get our passengers safely to where they need to be. We are delighted to be flying to Nepal again and this thrice-weekly service to Kathmandu will help reunite many stranded passengers who have been unable to return home due to global travel restrictions. We welcome the reopening of Nepal to commercial flights and I want to thank the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation for their support in helping us to operate several charter flights throughout this pandemic to help get people home.”

