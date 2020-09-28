Nepal Army Opens Track To Connect Byas In Darchula

Nepal Army Opens Track To Connect Byas In Darchula

Sept. 28, 2020, 7:39 a.m.

Nepali Army has opened a track of a winding road along the hard rocky cliff connecting Ghantibagar to Chhangru in Darchula district reports The Rising Nepal

The army, which started work on May 22, completed the work of opening the 550-metre track as per the agreement on Saturday.

The road construction had begun with an aim of completing in two months, but it took four months to open the track due to rocky geography, external obstruction, bad weather and delays in the transportation of construction materials.

According to Bikram Dev Thapa, Company Commander of Durgadal Company, Darchula, work of cleaning the track was completed after opening the track.

With the opening of this road, the people of Byas village could reach the district headquarters by using only Nepali territory.

The army said that it would be easier for about 200 families living in Chhangru and Tinkar villages of Byas to reach the district headquarters of Darchula.

The Byas villagers live in Khalanga for six months every year and another six months in Byas.

In the past, when there was no road connectivity within Nepal, the people had to use the Indian roads to move to district headquarters and vice versa.

Due to border disputes, lockdown and closure of border checkpoints, the villagers had difficulty in returning to their villages. Nagendra Tikanri, a local of Byas Rural Municipality-1, said, adding that with the construction of the roundabout, the obligation to get permission from the administration of both Nepal and India to reach Byas has come to an end.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 817 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 28, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1,351 New Cases And Tally Reaches 74,745
Sep 28, 2020
Light Rain Likely In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 5
Sep 28, 2020
Nepal Airlines, Himalayan And Qatar Airways To Resume Regular Flights To Kathmandu From October 1
Sep 27, 2020
Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Chong-Suk Presented His Credential To President Bidhya Devi Bhandary
Sep 27, 2020

More on News

DDA Bans Nine Different Hand Sanitizer Produced By Nepali And Indian Companies By Agencies 31 minutes ago
Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Chong-Suk Presented His Credential To President Bidhya Devi Bhandary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 53 minutes ago
Over 80016 Nepalis Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 5 minutes ago
Newly Appointed Ambassador- Head of the Delegation of the European Union To Nepal Presents Her Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 43 minutes ago
Chief Of Army Staff General Thapa Quarantines Himself By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
78343 Nepalese Returned Home Till Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 817 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1,351 New Cases And Tally Reaches 74,745 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2020
In Favour Of Federalism By Hemang Dixit Sep 28, 2020
Dogs Detect COVID-19 And Which Dogs Do It Best? By Agencies Sep 28, 2020
Ronaldo Two Goals Save Juventus After Salvaging Draw At Roma By Agencies Sep 28, 2020
Rajasthan Royal Sensational 4-Wickets Victory By Agencies Sep 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75