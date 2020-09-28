Nepal Confirms 1,351 New Cases And Tally Reaches 74,745

Nepal Confirms 1,351 New Cases And Tally Reaches 74,745

Sept. 28, 2020, 4:31 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1351 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 74745.

He said that in 10,080 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,351 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that 742 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.1 percent.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.12 #COVID-19

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.12

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Monday, 28 September 2020

Professor Dr. Gautam said that currently, there are 19,624 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,695 patients are in institutional isolation and 10,929 are in home isolation. 6,310 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 225 patients are in ICU and 31 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 74,745 including 54,640 cases of recovery and 481 death cases.

