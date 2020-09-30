Kathmandu Valley Confirms 902 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sept. 30, 2020, 4:48 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Wednesday confirmed 902 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12,205 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 902 persons, 373 females and 529 males were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 902 new cases, 697 cases including 274 females and 423 males were detected in Kathmandu, 93 cases including 53 females and 40 males were found in Bhaktapur and 112 cases including 46 females and 66 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Valley reported 934 new cases on Tuesday. Of this, 747 cases including 307 females and 440 males were detected in Kathmandu, 73 cases including 28 females and 45 males were found in Bhaktapur and 114 cases including 47 females and 67 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Moreover, some 1,559 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the nation on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 77,817 including 56,428 cases of recovery and 498 death cases.

