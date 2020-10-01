Kathmandu Valley Confirms 943 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Wednesday confirmed 943 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12,444 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 943 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today. The number was 902 on Wednesday.

Of the 943 new cases, 817 were detected in Kathmandu, 68 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 58 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

In 12,444 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1911 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 961 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.9 percent.

Currently, there are 21830 active cases of COVID-19 of which 11069 are in home isolation. Some 5077 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 220 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 79,278 including 57,389 cases of recovery and 509 death cases.