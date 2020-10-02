Horasis Hosted An Extraordinary Meeting On South Asia

Foreign Minister. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali addressed the virtual panel discussion on ‘Potentials for South Asia’ at the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly today.

Facilitated by the chairperson of CG Crop Global and member of House of Representative Binod Kumar Chaudhary, ministers from Maldives and Bangladesh also took part in the webinar meeting.

During the discussion, panelists discussed the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 Pandemic in South Asia. South Asian Ministers said that there is a coherent approach in South Asia to deal with COVID-19.

Horasis is an independent, international think tank, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 2005, by Frank-Jürgen Richter, former director of the World Economic Forum, Horasis is dedicated to the innovation and development of sustainable emerging markets.

Horasis provides a platform for cooperation and knowledge-sharing, particularly between developed countries and emerging markets. The community works principally through partnerships with corporations, governments and international organizations, often serving as an incubator for new initiatives. These meetings rotate amongst host countries which stage the events; selected corporations supplement speeches and presentations about actual topics.

Horasis meetings are usually held in a host country outside the geographic location of the 'in-focus' nation. The events are a means for the countries 'in focus' as guests (China, India, and Southeast Asia) to promote relations with the world and to display soft power through co-option and cooperation. The meetings are also a platform for the host country to engage in policy dialogue with the guest countries.