Horasis Hosted An Extraordinary Meeting On South Asia

Horasis Hosted An Extraordinary Meeting On South Asia

Oct. 2, 2020, 11:13 a.m.

Foreign Minister. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali addressed the virtual panel discussion on ‘Potentials for South Asia’ at the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly today.

Facilitated by the chairperson of CG Crop Global and member of House of Representative Binod Kumar Chaudhary, ministers from Maldives and Bangladesh also took part in the webinar meeting.

During the discussion, panelists discussed the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 Pandemic in South Asia. South Asian Ministers said that there is a coherent approach in South Asia to deal with COVID-19.

Horasis is an independent, international think tank, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 2005, by Frank-Jürgen Richter, former director of the World Economic Forum, Horasis is dedicated to the innovation and development of sustainable emerging markets.

Horasis provides a platform for cooperation and knowledge-sharing, particularly between developed countries and emerging markets. The community works principally through partnerships with corporations, governments and international organizations, often serving as an incubator for new initiatives. These meetings rotate amongst host countries which stage the events; selected corporations supplement speeches and presentations about actual topics.

Horasis meetings are usually held in a host country outside the geographic location of the 'in-focus' nation. The events are a means for the countries 'in focus' as guests (China, India, and Southeast Asia) to promote relations with the world and to display soft power through co-option and cooperation. The meetings are also a platform for the host country to engage in policy dialogue with the guest countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1638 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 02, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2722 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovery 3307 And Tally Reaches 82450
Oct 02, 2020
India Gifted 41 Ambulances And 6 School Buses To Nepal
Oct 02, 2020
Nepal Has Mainstreamed Gender Agenda: Presidnet Bhandari
Oct 02, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki
Oct 02, 2020

More on Economy

NEPALESE MIGRANT WORKERS Rush To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Minister Pun Urges NEA Management To Constitute Immediate Response Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
World Bank Approved $150 Million Urban Governance And Infrastructure Project To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Rahul Chaudhary In Hotelier Power List For The Third Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Enhancing Mutual Trust Is The Fundamental Factor To Deepen Regional Integration: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Over 76,967 Nepalis Returned Home By Agencies 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1638 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2722 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovery 3307 And Tally Reaches 82450 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2020
India Gifted 41 Ambulances And 6 School Buses To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2020
Corruption: Practices & Remedies By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey Oct 02, 2020
Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For Coronavirus By REUTERS Oct 02, 2020
Jumla Headquarters Khalanga Sealed Off By Agencies Oct 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75