Jumla Headquarters Khalanga Sealed Off

Chandannath municipality based in the Jumla district headquarters, Khalanga, has been sealed off.reports RSS.

According to RSS, the municipality area has been sealed off after 46 local people including 27 health workers were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in 24 hours.

Assistant Chief District Officer Om Prakash Devkota said Dansanghu in the east of Chandannath municipality or headquarters Khalanga, Leela Rivulet area in the south, Karnali Technical Institute in the north and Gamgad area in the west have been sealed off to contain the possible transmission of the virus.

“Headquarters Khalanga or the municipality has been sealed off from 3.00 pm Thursday up to October 4 (Sunday)”, he added.

RSS reports acting Director of the Karnali Institute of Health Science Teaching Hospital Jumla Anup Mangal Samal informed that the hospital has closed down all other services excluding emergency.