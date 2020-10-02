Messi Vs Ronaldo Will Go Head To Head

Messi Vs Ronaldo Will Go Head To Head

Oct. 2, 2020, 7:23 a.m.

The two best players in the world will go head to head for the first time in the Champions League group stage in the standout tie of the seasonGoal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared the world's biggest individual honours between them for the best part of a decade-and-a-half. Now very much in the later stages of their awesome respective careers, they come face to face in the Champions League after Juventus were drawn against Barcelona.

Elsewhere, holders Bayern Munich won't have it easy in a group containing Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid face some potentially tricky opposition in the form of Inter and Manchester United are cursing a nightmare draw.

Man City, meanwhile, will be happy with their lot as will 2019 winners Liverpool.

Agencies

