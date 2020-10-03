30 Years Of Germany Unity, Friendship Instead Of Hatred: Ambassador Roland Schäfer

30 Years Of Germany Unity, Friendship Instead Of Hatred: Ambassador Roland Schäfer

Oct. 3, 2020, 3:54 p.m.

Ambassador of Germany to Nepal Roland Schäfer tweeted,”30 Years of Germany Unity on October, 3rd – friendship instead of hatred: Germany unification brought former opponents together. We must build on that and together contribute to peaceful and friendly cooperation worldwide.”

In his statement delivered through a press release,

German Unity Day 2019.jpg

he said this is the time of the year when we are accustomed to inviting you all to a happy moment in Gyaneshwar, on my residence’s lawn.

“On the occasion of the Day of German Unity, the German national day, we are used to celebrate with German food and drinks - such as last year, when the "Colonia Kochkunstverein" delighted us with German specialties such as "Currywurst", "Reibekuchen” (potato pancakes) as well as “Roter Grütze” (red fruit).”

Ambassador’s Statement

This year is special, however. Because of Covid-19, I can extend my heartfelt greetings, those of my wife and those of all the staff of the German Embassy, only through the internet. Our best wishes to all of you – and a big thank you to those who have already sent us their greetings!

This year´s German Unity Day is also unique as Germany celebrates 30 years of reunification. The fall of the Berlin Wall and the unification of East and West Germany 30 years ago were only possible through the peaceful commitment to freedom, democracy and human rights - a commitment by the citizens of East Germany and in other European countries. The responsible behavior of world leaders at that crucial moment was also decisive.

Ambassdor Roland Schäfer.jpg

With the reunification of Germany, the “Iron Curtain” fell, which had separated Europe for more than 40 years. We can see today that the struggle for freedom, democracy and the rule of law is far from over, but we need to take this moment of celebration as an encouragement.

Best Wishes and a happy, healthy Dashain!

