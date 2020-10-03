Nepal Confirms 2120 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 84570

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2120 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 84570.

He said that in 12978 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2120 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 2044 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 74.1 percent.

Currently, there are 21302 active cases of COVID-19 of which 11529 are in home isolation and 9773 in institutional. Some 427 3 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 217 are admitted to the ICU and 31 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 84570 including 62740 cases of recovery and 528 death cases.