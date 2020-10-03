Paris Saint-Germain Defeats Angers By 6-1 Angers: Neymar Scored Two

Paris Saint-Germain Defeats Angers By 6-1 Angers: Neymar Scored Two

Oct. 3, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain made it four wins on the bounce in Ligue 1 with a commanding victory over Angers at the Parc des Princes. Neymar got off the mark for the season with a double as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Angers 6-1 in Ligue 1 on Friday.

A suspension and a calf issue hindered Neymar's start to the campaign, but he was in fine form with a goal in either half as Thomas Tuchel's men ran riot at the Parc des Princes.

Alessandro Florenzi opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a beautiful first goal for the club before the brace from PSG's Brazil star moved them out of sight early in the second half.

Ismael Traore got Angers on the board but strikes from Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye and Kylian Mbappe ensured there was no tense finale as the champions recorded their fourth straight win.

After Mbappe saw a low effort saved well by Paul Bernardoni, Florenzi took the goalkeeper out of the equation with a sublime lobbed volley from the right side of the box.

Mbappe sent a cutback into Bernardoni's arms after rounding the goalkeeper but got it right at the next attempt, darting between Sada Thioub and Abdoulaye Bamba and teeing up Neymar to slam in off the underside of the crossbar.

Mbappe had a goal chalked off for offside against Mauro Icardi in the build-up before half-time but Neymar made it three in the 47th minute, slotting home Florenzi's deflected cross.

Goal

Agencies

Rafael Nadal Reaches French Open Last 16
Oct 03, 2020
Jumla Headquarters Khalanga Sealed Off
Oct 02, 2020
President Trump In Quarantine After Top Aid Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Oct 02, 2020
Today Is Gandhi Jayanti: The History, Importance And Significance
Oct 02, 2020
CAN To Provide Rs.50,000.00 Monthly Salary To A Categorizes Cricketers
Oct 02, 2020

More on Sports

Rafael Nadal Reaches French Open Last 16 By Agencies 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
CAN To Provide Rs.50,000.00 Monthly Salary To A Categorizes Cricketers By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Messi Vs Ronaldo Will Go Head To Head By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
AC Milan Defeats Rio Ave 9-8 Penalty Shoot-Out Europa League By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Manchester United Beat Brighton Reaches To Quarter Final By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Tottenham Reaches Quarter Final Defeating Chelsea In A Sensational Match By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

European Union Welcomed The Increasing Participation Of Women In Political Life In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2020
Foreign Minister Gyawali Call For A Time-Bound General, And Complete Disarmament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2020
Lumbini Proposed As Name Of Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2020
Trump Moved To Military Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2020
Weather Forecast For October 3: Partly Cloudy And Moderate To Light Rain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2020
Australian Company Fortescue Shows Interest To Invest 500 MW Hydropower Project In Nepal: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75