Weather Forecast For October 3: Partly Cloudy And Moderate To Light Rain

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and light rain at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

A fresh low pressure area is forming over the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation has been persisting over this area for the last 48 hours and become more organized. The low pressure area nearly is going to remain till 05th October reports Skymetweather.