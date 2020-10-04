Supreme Court Deferred Hearings After SC Justice Test Positive For COVID-19

The SC administration announced that all the hearings scheduled for today had been postponed. According to a press statement, justice and some employees had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Debendra Dhakal, assistant spokesperson of the SC, informed that all hearings except for single-bench ones were deferred as some justices had to stay in isolation. However, a single-bench hearing will be held.

