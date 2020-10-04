Supreme Court Deferred Hearings After SC Justice Test Positive For COVID-19

Supreme Court Deferred Hearings After SC Justice Test Positive For COVID-19

Oct. 4, 2020, 2:24 p.m.

The SC administration announced that all the hearings scheduled for today had been postponed. According to a press statement, justice and some employees had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Debendra Dhakal, assistant spokesperson of the SC, informed that all hearings except for single-bench ones were deferred as some justices had to stay in isolation. However, a single-bench hearing will be held.

All hearings except for that of single-bench ones have been suspended in the Supreme Court (SC) for today following confirmation of infection of the novel coronavirus in some justices and officials in the SC.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU To Provide Technical Assistance To CAAN
Oct 04, 2020
Bahrain Prince Nasser Becomes First Royal From Gulf Atop Mt. Lobuche
Oct 04, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Provinces 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki
Oct 04, 2020
PM Oli’s Advisors Rimal, Bhattarai And Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive
Oct 03, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1177 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 03, 2020

More on News

EU To Provide Technical Assistance To CAAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
PM Oli’s Advisors Rimal, Bhattarai And Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 36 minutes ago
30 Years Of Germany Unity, Friendship Instead Of Hatred: Ambassador Roland Schäfer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kalinga Literary Festival Celebrated The Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Call For A Time-Bound General, And Complete Disarmament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Lumbini Proposed As Name Of Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Bahrain Prince Nasser Becomes First Royal From Gulf Atop Mt. Lobuche By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2020
White House, Trump Give Conflicting Account Of His Condition By Agencies Oct 04, 2020
Man City's Title Chances Is Fading By Agencies Oct 04, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Provinces 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2020
India's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 100,000 With No Sign Of An End By REUTERS Oct 03, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1177 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75