Supreme Court Deferred Hearings After SC Justice Test Positive For COVID-19

The SC administration announced that all the hearings scheduled for today had been postponed. According to a press statement, justice and some employees had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Debendra Dhakal, assistant spokesperson of the SC, informed that all hearings except for single-bench ones were deferred as some justices had to stay in isolation. However, a single-bench hearing will be held.
All hearings except for that of single-bench ones have been suspended in the Supreme Court (SC) for today following confirmation of infection of the novel coronavirus in some justices and officials in the SC.
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75