Generally Cloudy In Province 1,2 And Bagmati

Oct. 5, 2020, 7:02 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province.

The division says that there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country during the next 24 hours. Light rain to continue at a few places of Province 1 and Province 2 and at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

The presence of low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has impacted Nepal. According to meteorologist, its likely move across the central parts of India may pause further withdrawal for a few days. Accordingly, the withdrawal will resume only after the system clears the extreme western parts of Gujarat.

