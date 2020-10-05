Himalaya Airlines Donates Medical Supplies To Hospitals In Kathmandu Valley

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Kathmandu valley, Himalaya Airlines came frontward extending its continued support to various hospitals around the valley for the prevention of spread of coronavirus across the communities.

Sensing the urgent need for the well being of the frontline health workers fighting the pandemic, the Airlines supported Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre -Bansbari, National Trauma Center- Mahankal and Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital-Pharping by donating preventive medical supplies.

Ujjwala Dali, Head of Department for Brand and Service Improvement, handed over 100 PPE sets and 100 RDT kits to Dr. Ranjit Baral, Senior Consultant Cardiologist of Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre. Similarly 100 PPE sets and 100 RDT kits were also received by Dr. Gyanendra Shah, Orthopedic Surgeon of National Trauma Centre.

Scaling up its efforts to specifically reach out to the health sector communities around the valley, the Airlines also donated COVID-19 essential medical supplies of 100 PPE sets, 100 RDT Test Kits 200 surgical masks, 200 surgical gloves, 50 N95 Masks, 50 face shields, 500 shoe covers, & 5 bottles of sanitizer (500ML each)to Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital of Pharping.

Purna Bahadur Shahi, Acting Chairperson, accepted the donated supplies on behalf of the hospital.Appreciating the gesture, Shahi commented that the support was very timely and beneficiary to the community of Pharping.

Mrs. Ujjwala Dali, Head of Department - Brand & Service Improvemen tcommented, “Himalayans ever committed to continuously support the nation in this battle against COVID-19. Our contribution today reinforces our corporate social responsibility initiatives andour commitment to work together in partnership to support these hospitals in their unrelenting efforts.

Since the very beginning of the deadly pandemic, Himalaya Airlines has been continuously striving to support the nation in many ways. With the initial contribution ofRs. 10 million to Government’s COVID-19 Fund in April, the Airlines has so far donated COVID-19 preventivemedical supplies to far-reaching places like AMDA Hospital, Damak, Control Management Centre (CCMC),Gulmiand Fungling Municipality, Taplejung.

Himalaya has also played a major role by operating 37 Cargo flights as an essential service to bring in total 328.82 tons of critical COVID-19 medical supplies till date. Furthermore H9 has successfully operated 118 repatriation flights so far, flying home total 19,442 passengers from various countries while safely maintaining all COVID-19 safety protocols.