Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Reopens

Oct. 6, 2020, 11:33 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu is glad to announce the reopening of business from October 1st , 2020 - with limited service. The hotel is implementing several safety protocols and procedures to protect the safety of its workers and guests as part of the reopening.

Hotel employees will go through a wellness check prior to each shift and are required to wear protective masks while on the property. Providing safe and clean environments for our guests and colleagues is always a top priority for Hyatt hotels globally, and we remain committed to enhanced levels of cleanliness—now and in the future.

According to a press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, to help deliver on the Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, the hotel has partnered with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) - a division of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA). GBAC STARTM accreditation is a performance-based cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program that will focus on establishing hotel environments that are sanitary, safe and healthy.

GBAC is a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and is composed of leaders in the area of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis and mitigation, designed specifically to deal with biological threats and real-time crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyatt is the first hospitality brand to announce plans to commit to GBAC STARTM accreditation which will include detailed training at more than 900 Hyatt hotels worldwide. Hyatt intends to complement this with regular internal and third-party auditing.

IMPORTANT FACE MASK & COVERING UPDATE:

Following medical expert guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, face masks or coverings are required in hotel indoor public areas and when moving around in outdoor areas, where social distancing practice is not possible. Public areas may include hotel lobbies, meetings and events spaces, restaurants and bars, and fitness centers.

Some guests may be exempt from this mandate, including but not limited to guests with medical conditions, guests consuming food or beverages in restaurants, guests who are seated outdoors and socially distant, and children under the age of two (2). We believe in responsible and safe travel while staying vigilant and following procedures and protocols developed in consideration of guidance and information shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other leading organizations and experts, and local government requirements and guidance.

Hyatt hotels continue to welcome business and leisure travelers with our established operational excellence and commitment to care as we reimagine the hotel experience. Hotel-Level Sanitization Specialist: - Every Hyatt hotel will have at least one person on property trained as Hygiene Manager, who will be responsible for their hotel adhering to new operational guidance and protocols.

