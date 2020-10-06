Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1017 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1017 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11047 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1017 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1599 new cases, 783 were detected in Kathmandu, 116 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 118 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

He also said that some 2340 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 74.3 percent.

Currently, there are 22709 active cases of COVID-19 of which 13591 are in home isolation and 9118 in institutional. Some 4229 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 243 are admitted to the ICU and 40 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 90814 including 64542 cases of recovery and 563 death cases.