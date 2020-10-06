Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets

Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets

Oct. 6, 2020, 4:24 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to five babies at Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital, Thapathali, on Monday.

Somika Tamang, 28, from Nuwakot gave birth to the quintuplets through caesarean section.

“Of the five neonates, four are healthy while one was delivered dead,” informed Dr. Sangita Mishra, director of the hospital.

Dr. Mishra informed that one of the babies was found dead during 28 weeks of Tamang’s pregnancy.

Dr. Sangita said that three of the babies weight around 1kg 600gram to 900gram and added that three of the babies were already handed to the mother and one of the babies is being kept at the ICU. All the babies are under doctor’s supervision, she added.

The babies were delivered through operation by the team of doctors led by Dr. Kritipal Subedi, a gynecologist at the hospital.

Agencies

