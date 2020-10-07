Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1684 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1684 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

This is the first highest case in Kathmandu valley. On October 2, the Valley had reported 1,638 cases of novel coronavirus infection.

In 14209 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1684 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1684 new cases, 1296 were detected in Kathmandu, 95 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 293 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 14209 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3439 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection

He also said that some 1126 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.9 percent.

Currently, there are 25007 active cases of COVID-19 of which 14411 are in home isolation and 10596 in institutional. Some 4164 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 233 are admitted to the ICU and 37 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 94,253 including 68,668 cases of recovery and 578 death cases.