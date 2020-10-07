Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1684 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1684 New Cases Of COVID-19

Oct. 7, 2020, 4:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1684 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

This is the first highest case in Kathmandu valley. On October 2, the Valley had reported 1,638 cases of novel coronavirus infection.

In 14209 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1684 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1684 new cases, 1296 were detected in Kathmandu, 95 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 293 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 14209 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3439 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection

He also said that some 1126 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.9 percent.

Currently, there are 25007 active cases of COVID-19 of which 14411 are in home isolation and 10596 in institutional. Some 4164 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 233 are admitted to the ICU and 37 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 94,253 including 68,668 cases of recovery and 578 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Confirms 3439 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 94253
Oct 07, 2020
NIBL Opens Branch Office In Mahendranagar,
Oct 07, 2020
World Vision International Nepal Handed Over 1200 Set Of PPE To Government Hospitals
Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Members Are Not Automatically Barred From Immigrating To US: US Embassy
Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Government Announces Restriction On Indian Small Infrastructure Assistance Projects
Oct 07, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Confirms 3439 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 94253 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
China In Talks With WHO Over Assessing Its COVID-19 Vaccines For Global Use By REUTERS 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1017 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1551 New Cases And Tally Reaches 90814 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
One In 10 May Have Caught COVID, As World Heads Into 'Difficult Period': WHO By REUTERS 1 day, 22 hours ago
Indian Scientists Develop Inexpensive New Paper Covid-19 Test By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Yeti Airlines Resume Flight To Simara By Agencies Oct 07, 2020
NIBL Opens Branch Office In Mahendranagar, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
World Vision International Nepal Handed Over 1200 Set Of PPE To Government Hospitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
Ganja Legalization Bill: The Need, Weaknesses And Needed Improvements By Dipak Gyawali Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Members Are Not Automatically Barred From Immigrating To US: US Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Government Announces Restriction On Indian Small Infrastructure Assistance Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75