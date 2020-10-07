Nepal Confirms 3439 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 94253

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3439 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 94253.

He said that in 14209 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3439persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1126 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.9 percent.

Currently, there are 25007 active cases of COVID-19 of which 14411 are in home isolation and 10596 in institutional. Some 4164 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 233 are admitted to the ICU and 37 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 94,253 including 68,668 cases of recovery and 578 death cases.