Partly Cloudy In Province1,2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.

The current Low Pressure Area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal has impacted weather pattern in Province 1.