India Builds Shree Saraswati Secondary School In Kailali District

Representative of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and District Coordination Committee of Kailali jointly inaugurated the new building of Shree Saraswati Secondary School, Tikapur in Kailali District,

Built with Government of India’s financial assistance of NRs. 33 Million under the Government of India grant, under ‘Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation’, the two floor school building, including 11 class rooms, library, science labs, administrative room, meeting hall and sanitation facilities is constructed. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal.

India has already completed 423 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 23 are in SudurPaschim, including 6 in Kailali District. One project for construction of multipurpose hall, boys’ hostel and teachers' quarter for Regional Police Secondary School, Dhangadiis under progress.

Shree Saraswati Secondary School was established in 1978 in Tikapur, Kailali District. The School has 550 students, and more than 60% of them are girls.

The newly built infrastructure of the Campus is expected to boost learning environment for students. The project is a reflection of India’s development partnership with Nepal and complements effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.