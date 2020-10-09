Nepal Confirms 2059 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 100676

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2059 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 100676.

He said that in 13279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2059 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1680 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.5 percent.

Currently, there are 27053 active cases of COVID-19 19 of which, 11176 patients are in institutional isolation and 15877 are in home isolation. Some 47030 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 318 are admitted to the ICU and 75 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 100676 including 73023 cases of recovery and 600 death cases.