Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1

Oct. 9, 2020, 6:56 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

During the next 24 hours, there will be partly cloudy throughout the country.

