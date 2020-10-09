UN World Food Program Wins Nobel Peace Prize

UN World Food Program Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Oct. 9, 2020, 8 p.m.

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the WFP had acted "as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict".

The WFP, the 101st winner of a prize now worth 10m Swedish krona ($1.1m; £875,000), said that it was "deeply humbled".

Some 107 organisations and 211 individuals were nominated this year.

The WFP said on Twitter: "This is in recognition of the work of WFP staff who put their lives on the line every day to bring food and assistance to more than 100 million hungry children, women and men across the world."

WFP head David Beasley said he was in shock following the announcement.

"This is unbelievable. Talk about the most exciting point in time in your life," he said.

"It's because of the WFP family. They're out there in the most difficult complex places in the world, where there's war, conflict, climate extremes. It doesn't matter. They're out there and they deserve this award."

Agencies

Oxford Vaccine Safe In India So Far
Oct 09, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s 181 ICU Beds And 76 Ventilators Facing Pressure
Oct 09, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Pass 36 Million Globally
Oct 09, 2020
French Open 2020: Sofia Kenin To Play Teenager Iga Swiatek In Final
Oct 09, 2020
France Defeats Ukrane 7-1 In A Friendly Match
Oct 08, 2020

More on International

China On The Agenda For QUAD Talks In Tokyo By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah Died At The Age Of 91 By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Modi Pledges To Use India Vaccine-Production Capacity To Help 'All Humanity' By REUTERS 1 week, 6 days ago
Pashtuns Hold Protest At UNHRC Against Pakistan Army For Abducting And Killing Activists By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Uyghur Activist Protests Outside Chinese Embassy In US On Anniversary Of Sister’s Detention In Xinjiang By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Why Singapore's COVID-19 Death Rate Is The World's Lowest By REUTERS 3 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Oxford Vaccine Safe In India So Far By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
Nepal Warns Of Healthcare Crisis As Coronavirus Infections Cross 100,000 By REUTERS Oct 09, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1409 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2059 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 100676 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2020
The Virtual Meeting Of SAARC Ministers Of Education Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2020
Paudyal Appointed As New Foreign Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75