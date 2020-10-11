Yogesh Bhattarai Tests Positive For COVID-19

Yogesh Bhattarai Tests Positive For COVID-19

Oct. 11, 2020, 7:33 a.m.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has said that he has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Bhattarai announced this through his official Facebook page that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test done on Saturday. "I was feeling feverish since Friday," he said.

"I had undergone the test on Monday which reported that I had tested negative for COVID-19 after which I had participated in various programmes outside the Kathmandu Valley. I request everyone who had come in close contact with me to stay in high alertness," said Bhattarai.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

